Major 'Outbreak Of Violence' In Dublin, Say Police After Knife Attack

Violence erupted in Dublin after three children were injured say police.

Violence that erupted in Dublin after three children were injured in a knife attack was of a level not seen for decades, Ireland's police commissioner said on Friday.

"What we saw last night was an extraordinary outbreak of violence," Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said. "These are scenes that we have not seen in decades."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)