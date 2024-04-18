Indonesia Volcano Erupts 5 Times In 3 Days, Major Airport Shuts

The volcano has erpted five times since Tuesday night.

The nearest Indonesian international airport to a volcano that erupted five times in recent days has been ordered closed for 24 hours due to volcanic ash, the transport ministry said Thursday.

Sam Ratulangi International Airport in the city of Manado, located more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Mount Ruang, was forced to close until Thursday evening "due to the spread of volcanic ash which could endanger flight safety," Ambar Suryoko, head of the Manado region airport authority office, said in a statement.



