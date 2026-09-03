Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Tibet 7 Days After Deadly "Himalayan Tsunami"

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Tibet on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The earthquake came a week after the catastrophic flash floods hit Nepal.

According to the research centre, the earthquake happened at a depth of 10 kilometres. However, there were no initial reports of casualties or injuries.

The earthquake strikes as rescue and recovery operations have continued in Tibet after the flooding near the Gyirong border on August 26.

As of Thursday, the death count from the Rasuwa flood disaster had reached 1,252 and 4,216 people still remain missing, per the data released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Of these, only 95 bodies have been identified and handed over to the relatives.

It is the second major incident to cause significant loss of life and infrastructure damage in Nepal, since the Gen-Z movement last year, during which 77 people were killed and property worth more than NPR 84 billion was destroyed, according to the government statistics.

"The Nepali government will seek international assistance for the recovery and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by the Bhote Koshi flood after completing a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA)," Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on Thursday during a briefing to the diplomatic community in Kathmandu on the Bhote Koshi flood disaster.

Khanal called the massive floods that caused widespread devastation in the country a "Himalayan Tsunami" and thanked the countries and international community for the support and solidarity they have shown.

Around 3,948 people are currently staying at holding centres, including 2,981 in Nuwakot, 320 in Rasuwa, 260 in Dhading and 387 in Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies)