French President Concerned About Ex-Renault Boss' "Long, Harsh" Detention

The crisis surrounding Carlos Ghosn, however, did not threaten the balance of the carmaking alliance between Renault and Nissan, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

World | | Updated: January 28, 2019 12:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
French President Concerned About Ex-Renault Boss' 'Long, Harsh' Detention

President Emmanuel Macron (in picture) said he considered Carlos Ghosn's detention long and harsh.


CAIRO: 

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he has expressed concern to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the prison conditions faced by former Renault boss Carlos Ghosn.

"I have considered that the detention was very long and the conditions of the detention harsh, I have said so to Prime Minister Abe on several occasions," President Macron told reporters during a visit to Egypt.

The crisis surrounding Ghosn, however, did not threaten the balance of the carmaking alliance between Renault and Nissan, Macron said.

Ghosn resigned as Renault head last week.

He remains in detention following his arrest in Japan in November and indictment for financial misconduct.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Emmanuel MacronCarlos GhosnCarlos Ghosn's Detention

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amroha EncounterBudgetNitin GadkariIndia Vs New ZealandHardik PandyaManohar ParrikarPilot SmokingLive TVRahul GandhiHOP LiveTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmit ThackerayVenkateswara RaoGalaxy M Series

................................ Advertisement ................................