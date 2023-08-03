''Louder Than A Blender'': US Woman Breaks Guinness Record For World's Loudest Burp

She broke the record on April 28.

A woman from Maryland, US, has broken a Guinness World Record (GWR) with her unusual talent. Kimberly Winter, a 33-year-old TikToker, now holds the record for the world's loudest burp by a woman, measured at 107.3 decibels (dB). According to GWR, her bellowing belch surpassed the previous record of 107 decibels(dB), achieved by Elisa Cagnoni (Italy) in 2009. She broke the record on April 28.

To put it in context, her belch is louder than a blender (70-80 dB), an electric handheld drill (90-95 dB), and even some motorcycles at full throttle (100-110 dB).

Guinness World Records required the belch to be measured in a soundproofed room, so she attempted the record live on the air during iHeartRadio's Elliot in the Morning show.

“I had an iced coffee and breakfast sandwich from Dunkin' and one beer as backup,” Winter told The New York Post about the meal that helped her ace the attempt.

While spicy foods, soda, and alcohol let Mr. Winter burp loudly, she can burp with just “a little bit of water” too. When trying to burp loudly, she says she takes a deep breath in and then tries to “manipulate that into something monstrous and magical.”

The TikToker says she possessed this extraordinary talent ever since she was a young child, and as she grew older, she only got louder and louder. She enjoys surprising strangers with her burps to see their shocked reactions. ''That is just magic to me. I love to see their face,'' she said.

''I love to be loud and proud,'' she added.

Ms Winter told The Post that she is going to celebrate her record “with my fans on TikTok Live and enjoy the weekend with my friends and family with some wrestling and a seafood broil.”

The male record for the loudest burp is 112.7 decibels which is held by Australia's Neville Sharp.