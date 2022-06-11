US TikTok Star With Over 1.7 Million Followers Found Dead In Mall

Mental health was important to Cooper Noriega.

Cooper Noriega, a 19-year-old TikTok star with over 1.7 million followers, died on Thursday at the age of 19.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-office, he was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9.

The social media star tweeted a video of himself lying in bed with the message, "Who else b thinking they gon die young af?" just hours before his death, as reported by Variety.

According to TMZ which was the first media outlet to break the story, Cooper Noriega exhibited no evidence of violence to his body. No untoward angle is suspected. The cause of death has yet to be determined, and the matter is now being investigated.

Cooper Noriega had 1.77 million TikTok followers, where he posted funny skateboarding and fashion videos. He also had 427,000 followers on Instagram. He has worked with Jxdn and Nessa Barrett, who are TikTok stars and musicians.

Earlier, Cooper Noriega was a guest on Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. He featured on Bri Chickenfry's Barstool's BFF's show just last week.

Mental health was important to Cooper Noriega, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses. He had formed a Discord group on June 5 where he and his followers could share their experiences with mental health.

"Come join if you're truly into getting your emotions out, or anything," he stated in a TikTok video."I developed [the server] because I adore you guys and know how much I struggle with it."

"I want you guys to feel comfortable and not alone," he said in the video.

