Gunman Arrested After Locking Himself Up At US Supermarket: Updates

A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.
"Officers went in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. At the termination of the pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter account.
"SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident," the department wrote.
US President Donald Trump tweeted that he was "watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely."
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted saying the gunman has now been arrested.
Here are the updates from the hostage situation at Trader Joe's in Silver Lake, Los Angeles:
The suspect at #SilverLake#TraderJoes is in #LAPD custody. Thank you to @LAPDHQ and all of our first responders for their bravery and swift action to resolve this incident.- Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 22, 2018
#UPDATE: We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident. The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location.- LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018
UPDATE: SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident. Again, this is an active and evolving situation, and we continue to urge the public and media to stay clear of the area.- LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018
UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area.- LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018
There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe's near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available.- LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018
Mayor Garcetti is on scene with @LAPDHQ, closely monitoring the situation at the #SilverLake#TraderJoes.- Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 22, 2018
Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement.- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018