Gunman Arrested After Locking Himself Up At US Supermarket: Updates

Los Angeles Hostage Situation: A suspect wanted for a shooting was barricaded inside a supermarket

A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.

"Officers went in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. At the termination of the pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter account.

"SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident," the department wrote.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he was "watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely."

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted saying the gunman has now been arrested.

Here are the updates from the hostage situation at Trader Joe's in Silver Lake, Los Angeles: