Gunman Arrested After Locking Himself Up At US Supermarket: Updates

Los Angeles Trader Joe's Hostage Situation: US President Donald Trump tweeted that he was "watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely."

World | Edited by | Updated: July 22, 2018 07:29 IST
Los Angeles Hostage Situation: A suspect wanted for a shooting was barricaded inside a supermarket

Los Angeles: 

A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.
"Officers went in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. At the termination of the pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter account.

"SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident," the department wrote.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he was "watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely."

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted saying the gunman has now been arrested.

Here are the updates from the hostage situation at Trader Joe's in Silver Lake, Los Angeles:


Jul 22, 2018
07:23 (IST)

A TraderJoe's employee is seen after a suspect barricaded inside the supermarket in Silverlake, Los Angeles, on July 21 (AFP)
Jul 22, 2018
07:22 (IST)

A TraderJoe's employee is comforted after a suspect barricaded inside the supermarket in Silverlake, Los Angeles, on July 21, 2018. A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.
Jul 22, 2018
07:18 (IST)
Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted commending Los Angeles Police Department for "swift action"

Jul 22, 2018
07:15 (IST)
LAPD has tweeted saying police has apprehended the suspect "without incident"

Jul 22, 2018
07:15 (IST)

Jul 22, 2018
07:14 (IST)

Jul 22, 2018
07:14 (IST)

Jul 22, 2018
07:11 (IST)
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti is on site with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted saying he was on site at the possible hostage situation in Los Angeles.

Jul 22, 2018
07:05 (IST)
Donald Trump tweeted on possible hostage situation at Trader Joe's

Jul 22, 2018
07:04 (IST)
CNN quoted police as saying there was a possible hostage situation at the store after a suspect who was being pursued by law enforcement crashed his vehicle and ran inside, according to news agency AFP.
Jul 22, 2018
07:04 (IST)
Suspected gunman barricades himself at supermarket Trader Joe's in Los Angeles

A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.
