Gunman Barricades Himself At Los Angeles Supermarket, Police At Scene

CNN quoted police as saying there was a possible hostage situation at the store after a suspect who was being pursued by law enforcement crashed his vehicle and ran inside.

World | | Updated: July 22, 2018 06:28 IST
SWAT teams are on scene at the Trader's Joe supermarket.

Los Angeles: 

A suspect was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.

"Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely," US President Donald Trump tweeted.

"Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement," he wrote.

CNN quoted police as saying there was a possible hostage situation at the store after a suspect who was being pursued by law enforcement crashed his vehicle and ran inside.

