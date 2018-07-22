Gunman Barricades Himself At Los Angeles Supermarket, Police At Scene

SWAT teams are on scene at the Trader's Joe supermarket.

A suspect was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. - LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

"Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely," US President Donald Trump tweeted.

"Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement," he wrote.

CNN quoted police as saying there was a possible hostage situation at the store after a suspect who was being pursued by law enforcement crashed his vehicle and ran inside.