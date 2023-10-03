''Looks Like I Got My First Kill'': UK Boy Pleads Guilty To Running Woman Over With Her Own Car

He pleaded guilty to causing the death of Marcia Grant by running her over with her own car

A 13-year-old boy in the UK has admitted to killing a 60-year-old woman by running her over with her own car in her driveway, BBC reported. The boy, who was 12 at the time of the incident and cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday via video link.

He pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Marcia Grant by running her over with her own car in Greenhill on April 5, when he was 12. He also admitted possession of a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, said the boy will be sentenced on December 1. No other details of the incident were given in the brief court hearing on Tuesday.

When the teenager first appeared before the court in April, prosecutor Gary Crothers told Sheffield Youth Court that police at the scene noted that the boy said ''Is she dead?'', ''Looks like I got my first kill?'', and ''It was an accident, I swear.''

Mr. Crothers said that CCTV footage of the incident showed the boy attempting to take the elderly woman's car, following which she tried to stop him by going behind it.

"The vehicle reverses, causing her to fall on her back and her head impacts with the ground. She was trapped under the vehicle, her husband tried to break the window of the car to get the defendant out of the car," the prosecutor told the court.

He further said the vehicle then reversed "at some speed causing catastrophic injuries to Mrs. Grant". She was pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics.

Mrs Grant's family released a tribute through South Yorkshire police after her death which said, ''Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or were lucky enough to be included in her orbit.''

In a statement read outside court, Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said, "Since Marcia's death, our thoughts have been with her family and friends who have lost a loved one in the most tragic of circumstances. They will have to live with the heartbreaking consequences of that evening for the rest of their lives."