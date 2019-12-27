At Least 9 Dead After Plane With 100 On Board Crashes In Kazakhstan, Rescue Team On Site

Photos on social media showed wreckage of the plane and emergency team present at the spot

At least 9 reportedly died after a plane with 95 passengers and 5 crew members on board crashed near Almaty, the airport of Kazakhstan's biggest city, according to the airport. In a Facebook post, the Almaty airport confirmed that there were survivors and that emergency services were working on the site. The plane "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said.

Photos posted on social media showed wreckage of the plane and emergency team present at the spot. The plane was headed for Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian nation's capital city.

Here are the updates on the plane crash in Kazakhstan :

Dec 27, 2019 09:26 (IST) Minutes later, the airport shared another Facebook post confirming that the airline lost "height and struck concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building"

Dec 27, 2019 09:25 (IST) A Facebook post by the Almaty International airport first confirmed the crash at around 8.20 am (IST).

