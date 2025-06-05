The Astana International Forum opened with a flourish in Astana, the Kazakhstan capital, on May 29. One may wonder why write about a Kazakh event when we are still debating whether Operation Sindoor is over or on pause. But it was exactly this that makes it so pertinent to write about Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest country and roughly just a three-hour flight away from Delhi. Over two days, there was brainstorming and information-sharing at the highest level, encompassing a range of issues, as the forum aims to tackle global challenges by amplifying diverse voices.

The plenary session was inaugurated by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Guest of honour was Paul Kagane, the President of Rwanda, whose country has seen horrific violence and genocide. Other speakers were President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (now President and Chair of the Global Green Growth Institute), and Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization. But this was just the plenary session. Other sessions had speakers as diverse as Georgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, and Haji Noorudfin Azizi, the Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan.

In his opening address, President Tokayev noted that the forum was taking place at a time of great uncertainty in the world. According to last year's data, 52 countries were involved in armed conflicts. The economic losses from violence reached $19 trillion, approximately 13.5% of the world's gross domestic product.

“Kazakhstan views the modern turbulent world through the prism of constructive cooperation,” said the President. “In our foreign policy, we prioritise dialogue over division and rely on respect for sovereign rights. Disregarding national pride and the historical and cultural traditions of peoples is unacceptable. At the same time, it is essential to respect the rights of all national minorities to speak their languages and to develop their cultures. That is why we firmly uphold the ‘Unity in Diversity' principle in Kazakhstan”.

This is what makes it imperative for India to partner with Kazakhstan. It is the ninth largest country in the world, equivalent in size to Western Europe, and the largest country in Central Asia. It is resource-rich with gas, oil, minerals, and rare earth metals.

Militarily, it is also one of the strongest countries in the region. Yet, Kazakhstan voluntarily gave up its nuclear weapons. It has had border problems with a number of its neighbours, including giant China, but has been able to solve them. Solving territorial disputes goes a long way in enabling the development of a nation and society.

Though India is a giant with a billion population and Kazakhstan is a nascent republic, only 34 years old with a population of about 20 million, there are many convergences in their foreign policies and positions on global issues.

Like India, Kazakhstan has an autonomous multi-vector foreign policy. It has adroitly managed its relations with competing and rival powers. It shares the longest land border with Russia and continues its cooperation and relations with it, notwithstanding Western sanctions against it. The US is the largest investor in the country, followed by China, while ties with the European Union are strengthening by the day, as witnessed in the recent Central Asia-EU summit, and by the presence of Meloni.

Drawing on its geographical location in Central Asia, which connects East and West, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a bridge between different powers and stakeholders, which is what the AIF is all about.

The country seeks to act as a consensus-builder and trusted partner, connecting regions, cultures, and ideas to shape a more cooperative international future. This can be seen in the two main initiatives adopted by the country - the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Understanding their relevance, India is a member of both platforms.

Further reflecting the country's aim of being a bridge and a peacebuilder is Kazakhstan's contribution of trained military personnel to the UN's peacekeeping forces. Brave Kazakh women and men have participated in UN missions from Iraq to Côte d'Ivoire. In Lebanon, Kazakh peacekeeping forces together with Indian military personnel have served together under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

This is what makes the India-Kazakhstan military cooperation significant. Both countries have been holding annual joint military exercises since 2016. The 2024 Kazind Exercise was the eighth edition, which took place at the Surya Foreign Training Node in Auli, Uttarakhand. The primary objective of these exercises is to enhance the joint military capabilities of both countries, specifically focusing on counter-terrorism operations in sub-conventional scenarios under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

However, this is not all. Kazakhstan is also aware of the increasing fragility of the UN system and the current global order, and that in order to uphold multilateralism and strengthen the UN, reforms are a must. The call from Astana International Forum was loud and clear.

“Kazakhstan supports the expansion of the UN Security Council, including broader regional representation," said President Tokayev in his address. "Its structural reform is essential to ensure that the UN remains relevant and truly reflects the world as it is, not as it was,” he added.

This is exactly what India wants too and has been urging, as discussed by the countries of the Global South. President Tokayev voiced this. Without reforms, the UN system was becoming obsolete. The message from Astana has been clear.

