"Literally Zero": Musk Says Unaware Of Grok Creating Minors' Explicit Images

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was not aware of any "naked underage images" generated by xAI's Grok chatbot, as scrutiny of the AI tool intensifies worldwide.

Musk's comment on social media platform X comes as xAI and X face growing global scrutiny, including calls by women's and children's advocacy groups for Apple and Google to drop Grok from app stores, government investigations, and bans or legal action in countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia.

I not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero.



Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests.



When asked to generate images, it will refuse to produce anything illegal, as the operating principle… https://t.co/YBoqo7ZmEj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2026

Musk reiterated that Grok is programmed to refuse illegal requests and must comply with the laws of any given country or state.

"Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests," Musk said on X.

