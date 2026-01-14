Advertisement

"Literally Zero": Musk Says Unaware Of Grok Creating Minors' Explicit Images

"Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests," Musk said on X.

"Literally Zero": Musk Says Unaware Of Grok Creating Minors' Explicit Images
Musk reiterated that Grok is programmed to refuse illegal requests.

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was not aware of any "naked underage images" generated by xAI's Grok chatbot, as scrutiny of the AI tool intensifies worldwide.

Musk's comment on social media platform X comes as xAI and X face growing global scrutiny, including calls by women's and children's advocacy groups for Apple and Google to drop Grok from app stores, government investigations, and bans or legal action in countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia.

Musk reiterated that Grok is programmed to refuse illegal requests and must comply with the laws of any given country or state.

"Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests," Musk said on X.

