Listeria Outbreak In Australia Kills 3 After They Consumed Contaminated Melon

Listeria is a commonly found bacteria and for most people who consume foods that contain it does not cause illness.
But for elderly people, pregnant women or those with serious conditions like diabetes or cancer, it poses a serious threat.
At least 15 cases of listeriosis have been reported since authorities were first alerted to the outbreak last month.
"All 15 cases are elderly people, and most of them have significant underlying health conditions," director of communicable diseases at New South Wales Health doctor Vicky Sheppeard said in a statement Friday.
"People vulnerable to listeriosis should discard any rock melon purchased before 1 March."
Health authorities in New South Wales state confirmed the death of two people from the outbreak this week, with authorities in Victoria confirming the third.
The source has been linked to a farm in New South Wales state, with authorities investigating the supply chain after issuing a warning on February 23.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.