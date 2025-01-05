Lionel Messi, Hilary Clinton, Michael J Fox Awarded US' Highest Civilian Honour

Outgoing President Joe Biden has presented the US' highest civilian award to 19 people, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football superstar Lionel Messi, controversial philanthropist George Soros and actor Denzel Washington, for their contributions to America and the world.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to individuals who have contributed to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

US President Joe Biden awarded actor Denzel Washington with the Medal of Freedom

Photo Credit: AFP

Due to a scheduling conflict, Argentinian football star Messi could not attend the White House in person to receive the award from the US president.

"For the final time as President, I have the honour of bestowing the Medal of Freedom on our nation's highest civilian honour on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America," Biden said at a glittering function in the East Room of the White House.

Spanish-American chef Jose Andres, Irish singer-songwriter and activist Bono, Canadian-American activist and retired actor Michael J Fox, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and LGBTQ rights activist Tim Gill and legendary retired basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson were also among the recipients of the award.

American movie star Michael J Fox was awarded the Medal of Freedom

Photo Credit: AFP

"This group of people leave an incredible mark on our country with insight and influence that can be felt around the globe in major cities and remote areas of life, finding us closer as people and showing us that what's possible as a nation, nothing beyond our capacity," Biden said.

"As cultural icons, ... humanitarians, rock stars, sports stars, you feed the hungry, you give hope to those who are hurting, and you craft the signs and sounds of our movements and our memories. It's amazing...you inspire, and you bring healing and joy to so many lives that otherwise wouldn't be touched," the President said.

"You answer the call to serve and lead others to do the same thing. You defend the values of America even when they're under attack, which they have been," Biden said after which he presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Irish singer-songwriter and activist Bono getting the Medal of Freedom

Photo Credit: AFP

Fannie Lou Hamer, who transformed the struggle for racial justice in America, Ashton Carter, who served as the 25th Secretary of Defence, Robert Francis Kennedy remembered as an Attorney General who fiercely combatted racial segregation, and George W Romney, a businessman who served as the chairman and president of American Motors Corporation, were awarded posthumously.

The medals were received by their family members.

Hillary Clinton was the only recipient to get a standing ovation.

"As a lawyer, she defended the rights of children. As First Lady, she fought for universal health care and declared women's rights are human rights," a military aide read the citation as she was presented the medal by the president.

"As Senator, she helped New York rebuild after September 11, 2001. As Secretary of State, she championed democracy worldwide. Her nomination for president broke barriers and inspired generations. Through it all, her career has been dedicated to an eternal truth. America's ideals are sacred, and we must always defend and live by them," according to the citation.

Alex Soros accepted the award on behalf of his father George Soros, an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations.

Alex Soros accepted the award on behalf of his father George Soros

Photo Credit: AFP

"Born into a Jewish family in Hungary, George Soros escaped Nazi occupation to build a life of freedom for himself and countless others around the world," said the citation as read by the military aide.

"Educated in England, he settled in America as he became an investor and philanthropist supporting key pillars of open societies, rights and justice, equity and equality, freedom now and in the future," it said.

"As an immigrant who found freedom and prosperity in America, I am deeply moved by this honour," George Soros said in a statement.

"I accept it on behalf of the many people around the world with whom the Open Society Foundations have made common cause over the past 40 years," he said.

However, Biden was slammed by Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters and Republican leadership for giving the award to Soros.

"Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America after reducing the sentences of murderers and pardoning his son. 16 days is a long time until the Inauguration. What is he capable of sliding in next? January 20th can't come soon enough," Republican leader Nikki Haley said.

"George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians that let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities," Montana Senator Tim Sheehy told The New York Post.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk said that Biden giving Soros the Medal of Freedom is a "travesty,". Alex who received the award on behalf of his father said his father is an American patriot who has spent his life fighting for freedom and human rights.

A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom https://t.co/LGvGe8kqKE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

On George Soros, the White House said, "Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice." Soros, 94, in the recent past has spoken openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling BJP believe that he tried to interfere in Indian elections.

Other awardees include conservationist Jane Goodall; longtime Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour; American fashion designer Ralph Lauren; American Film Institute founder George Stevens Jr.; entrepreneur and LGBTQ+ activist Tim Gill; scientist Bill Nye and David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group global investment firm.

American fashion designer awarded the Medal of Freedom

Photo Credit: AFP

Former President Bill Clinton, several of his Cabinet members, including Defence Secretary Loyd Austin, and several celebrities were present in the East Room of the White House during the awards ceremony Saturday afternoon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)