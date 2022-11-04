Life-Size Cast of Princess Diana's Hand To Be Auctioned: Report

The cast was made by renowned Croatian sculptor Oscar Nemon before his death in April 1985.

A life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is expected to sell for up to 40,000 pounds (Rs 37,03,548) at an auction next week, according to a report in CNN. The plaster cast of the former Princess of Wales' left hand, which will also show her wedding ring, will be auctioned off at Reeman Dansie in the southeastern English county of Essex, United Kingdom, the outlet further said.

The cast was made by renowned Croatian sculptor Oscar Nemon before his death in April 1985. The 24-centimetres-long cast is "extremely rare" and "unique", according to the auction house. Reeman Dansie's auction 'Royalty, Fine Art and Antiques Sale' is set to take place on November 8.

The official website of the auction house reads, "This is believed to be a unique cast of Princess Diana's hand made during her lifetime with her permission and obvious co-operation and is therefore of great importance and rarity."

Explaining the process of making the cast, they said, "The process involves placing the hand in a liquid silicone bath which then sets to create a mould from which the cast is made in plaster of Paris. Sold with a letter of provenance from the vendor."

The auction house, in the description also mentions that the life cast formerly belonged to Nemon's assistant, sculptor Karin Churchill, who was also its caster. The Croatian sculptor also made sculptures of the late Queen, Winston Churchill and Siegmund Freud.

In August, a sporty Ford Escort that was once Princess Diana's runabout sold at auction for 737,000 pounds (Rs 6,82,52,839), a few days before the 25th anniversary of her death.The modest car, with just 24,961 miles (40,000 km) on the clock, went under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions in Warwickshire in central England. Diana was frequently photographed with the car while visiting shops and restaurants in London.