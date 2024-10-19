Liam Payne Used Hallucinogenic Drug Before Falling To His Death: Report

British popstar and former One Direction member Liam Payne used powerful hallucinogenic drugs before falling to his death from a hotel in Argentina on October 16, a report said. Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Police indicated that Mr Payne was using a dangerous substance known as "Cristal," which is notorious for causing extreme highs and lows in users, often leading to aggressive behaviour. Test results on the narcotics and medications recovered from his room, confirming the same, are being awaited.

According to reports, he may have been under the influence of multiple substances at the time of his fall. Emergency services were called to the hotel after staff frantically described him as "an aggressive man overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol." The police statement to AP further said that he "had jumped" from the balcony of his hotel room.

Photos from Liam Payne's hotel room in Argentina, where he met his tragic end



Upon entering Mr Payne's hotel suite, authorities discovered a chaotic scene, with broken items and various drugs scattered throughout. Among the substances found were packs of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, along with energy supplements and over-the-counter medications.

Forensic teams also recovered a whiskey bottle, lighter, and cell phone from the courtyard where his body was located. Investigators noted that the absence of defensive injuries suggested he may have been in a state of semi-consciousness or complete unconsciousness when he fell.

As reported by The New York Post, Mr Payne said during a 2021 appearance on the "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, "I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it."

Mr Payne had previously entered rehab multiple times and also had expressed suicidal thoughts during his career. Despite claims of sobriety earlier this year, sources indicate he was battling significant drug addiction leading up to his death. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing is ongoing.

As the investigation continues, fans gathered outside the hotel to pay tribute to Payne, leaving flowers and candles in his memory. His former bandmates expressed their devastation over his passing, emphasizing their cherished memories of him and calling for privacy as they grieve.