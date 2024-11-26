Liam Payne Died Attempting To Escape Hotel Room In Buenos Aires: Report

Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, fell to his death after an apparent attempt to escape from his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to a report in TMZ. It suggests the singer was intoxicated when he tried to leave his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, and the staff were aware of his intentions to use the balcony as a means of escape.

Surveillance footage from the hotel shows Payne being escorted through the lobby by hotel employees, visibly struggling and resisting their efforts to bring him back to his room. The staff used a master key to enter the room and placed Liam back inside. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, they also removed a mirror from the wall outside his room, likely to prevent any potential damage.

Moments later, a hotel staff member contacted emergency services, expressing concern that Payne might harm himself while attempting to use the balcony. According to a 911 transcript, the hotel employee said, “I don't know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we're a little afraid.”

Despite these warnings, the hotel made the decision to leave the 31-year-old singer alone in his room, which ultimately led to the fatal fall. Authorities later discovered Payne's body on the ground, along with a bag was not carrying earlier, suggesting he gathered his belongings before the fall. A hat was also found near the scene. Payne was not wearing it when staff last interacted with him.

Initial investigations indicate that the 31-year-old was trying to move from his third-floor balcony to the second-floor balcony in an apparent attempt to get closer to the ground before jumping.

Two days after Liam Payne's death, a hotel worker found a brown leather bag on the second-floor balcony containing pills and a bottle of whiskey with “for Liam” written on it. It's believed that Payne threw the bag down to the second floor, intending to retrieve it after making his way there, according to TMZ.

The coroner suggested that Payne may have been unconscious when he fell, although he appeared to be conscious moments before the fall as he was seen gathering his personal items.

Reports also suggest that Payne previously used hotel balconies to escape, including a similar incident in Florida, where his bodyguard locked him in his room due to concerns over his drug use.

Payne's toxicology report revealed a dangerous mix of drugs, including crack and “pink cocaine,” a combination of ketamine and other substances.

According to TMZ, a source with direct knowledge claims that Argentinian authorities are attempting to shield the hotel, which is why three people — a friend, a waiter, and a former hotel employee who is said to have supplied Liam with drugs — are facing charges. The source reportedly said the hotel prioritised avoiding disruptions in the lobby and safeguarding its property over ensuring Liam's safety.