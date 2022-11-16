Lego Introduces 5-Foot Eiffel Tower Set, Tallest Of All Time

The Eiffel Tower is the tallest of all Lego sets so far

Lego, which makes plastic construction toys, has announced a stunning new addition to the Icons line of toy blocks with the Eiffel Tower. In a fitting tribute to France's most iconic landmark, the magnificent Eiffel Tower Lego has over 10,000 pieces to stack up and stands a whopping 149cm (4.88 feet) tall. Meanwhile, the real Eiffel Tower, known as "la dame de fer" (Iron Lady in French), is 330 metres (1,083 feet) tall and is the tallest structure in Paris.

According to a report in The Verge, the Eiffel Tower is the tallest of all Lego sets so far. However, it's the second-biggest in terms of brick count and trails the Lego World Map by about 1,700 pieces.

Set to officially release on November 25, the Lego Eiffel Tower will be sold in Lego stores and on its website for $629.99 (INR 51,330). The unveiling of the beautiful set comes at a strategic time owing to the upcoming Christmas season when sales are usually expected to peak. For those wondering if they will be able to place and display the massive set in their drawing rooms, Lego says the kit separates into four sections to make it easier to "build, move and play with".

Once the 10,001 pieces are all stacked up, the tower will showcase three observation decks, elevators, and an office at the top, topped with the French flag. In addition, the green space at its base features microscale figures including an esplanade complete with Parisian lampposts, bench seating, and greenery.

Prior to this, Lego has built other legendary hallmarks of human history such as the Titanic, the Roman Colosseum, and the Atari 2600.

According to Britannica, Lego blocks originated in the Billund, Denmark, workshop of Ole Kirk Christiansen, who began making wooden toys in 1932. In 1949, Lego produced its first plastic brick, and since then has risen to massive popularity.