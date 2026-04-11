Lebanon Says Israel Talks To Take Place Next Week In Washington

Lebanon's presidency said on Friday that a meeting would be held with Israel in Washington next week to discuss a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war and the potential start of negotiations between the neighbours.

A presidency statement said that a first telephone call was held on Friday evening between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to Washington and the US ambassador to Lebanon, who was in the United States.

"During the call, it was agreed to hold the first meeting next Tuesday at the State Department to discuss declaring a ceasefire and the start date for negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under US auspices," the statement added.

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