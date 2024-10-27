Advertisement

Lebanon Says 8 Killed In Israel Strike Near Coastal City

The strike hit a densely-populated area in a Sidon suburb that saw an influx of families displaced from areas further south.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Lebanon Says 8 Killed In Israel Strike Near Coastal City
It was the first strike in Sidon since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted last month.
Beirut, Lebanon:

Lebanon's health ministry said at least eight people were killed and 25 others wounded Sunday in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Sidon, where an AFP correspondent said a building was targeted.

The strike hit a densely-populated area in a Sidon suburb that saw an influx of families displaced from areas further south.

It was the first strike there since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted last month.

"The Israeli enemy's raid on Haret Saida resulted in a... toll of eight killed," the health ministry said, revising an earlier toll of two dead.

The official National News Agency said a child was among the victims.

An AFP correspondent said one apartment was destroyed in the strike on a three-storey residential complex.

Surrounding shops and buildings were also damaged, the correspondent said, as paramedics rushed to the site of the attack to search for survivors.

The Israeli army had issued an evacuation warning for several areas in south Lebanon on Sunday, but Haret Saida was not listed among the areas to be targeted.

The war since September 23 has left at least 1,615 people dead in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of nationwide health ministry figures, though the real number is likely to be higher due to gaps in the data.

At least 1.3 million people have been displaced, more than 800,000 of them within Lebanon's borders, according to the UN's migration agency.

More than half a million people have crossed into Syria, according to Lebanese authorities, most of them Syrians.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Attack On Lebanon, Israel Gaza War, Israel Hezbollah War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"My Father Was Killed": Netanyahu's Speech Interrupted By Protesters
Lebanon Says 8 Killed In Israel Strike Near Coastal City
1.5 Million Yuan And A Ticket To Space: Chinese Startup To Sell Tickets For 2027 Space Tourism Flights
Next Article
1.5 Million Yuan And A Ticket To Space: Chinese Startup To Sell Tickets For 2027 Space Tourism Flights
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com