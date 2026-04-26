Leaked Documents Claim US Lab Studied UFOs, Linked To Disappearance Of Scientists

A new documentary claims that classified documents from Los Alamos National Laboratory prove the US government secretly studied UFOs for decades, The New York Post reported. The lab is the same facility where two of 11 American scientists, who have gone missing or dead since 2022, once worked. Filmmaker and journalist Jeremy Corbell says he received the materials from the son of Los Alamos National Laboratory's dead former cybersecurity chief. The upcoming film Sleeping Dog, set for release this year on May 17, centres on the leak.

"Throughout my work as a journalist, I have become a central clearinghouse for sensitive [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena] material in my reporting," Corbell said in the documentary, which was previewed by the media outlet.

"It is now routine for families of deceased insiders to contact me with hidden documents their loved ones left behind."

Also read | Physicists Suggest Mysterious "Fifth Force" May Exist In Our Solar System

According to Corbell, the son discovered the files while going through his father's effects. "This kid... starts going through [his effects] and realises, 'Oh, this is some heavy stuff,'" Corbell said in a preview of the film.

According to the report, Corbell said that the files include internal memos, technical drawings and Polaroid photos tied to UFO-related experiments at the New Mexico lab.

He claims he recognised names of scientists in the documents, some of whom he knows personally and who never disclosed their work on UFOs.

"I start noticing, I know some of the names. I know some of the scientists personally. They've never told me that they did these studies on UFOs," said Corbell.

New trailer released for upcoming documentary about UFO investigator Jeremy Corbell titled "Sleeping Dog"



"I've been holding a secret for 11 years.



It's not a video of an alien, it's not a video of a craft, it's more than that." pic.twitter.com/vHhxkiLQo7 — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) April 15, 2026

Also read | Who Is Oz Pearlman? Man Performing During Shooting Incident As Trump Was Evacuated

The identities of the cybersecurity chief, his son, and the scientists mentioned are not revealed in the documentary due to safety concerns. Also, Corbell did not release the documents publicly ahead of the film.

"These documents provide absolute confirmation that the US government has maintained a secret, decades-long program to uncover the intent and origins of those piloting UFOs," Corbell said.

Los Alamos National Laboratory, founded by Robert Oppenheimer, is a highly secretive US Department of Energy facility known for its role in nuclear weapons research.

Two scientists who have died or disappeared since 2022, with links to nuclear, space and classified programmes, were employed there.

Corbell's film suggests the leaked Los Alamos documents could be relevant to the broader mystery, though no official connection has been confirmed. Notably, claims in the documentary have not been independently verified.

Also, the documentary doesn't claim that the UFO work caused the deaths or disappearances.

The US government has publicly acknowledged limited UFO investigations, including the Pentagon's former AATIP programme and the current All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

However, Corbell claims the Los Alamos documents show a deeper, decades-long effort that was never disclosed.