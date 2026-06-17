Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Who Shot At AP Dhillon's Canada Home To Be Deported To India

Abjeet Kingra, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had fired shots outside singer AP Dhillion's Canada home in 2024, will be deported to India soon.

The Canadian Immigration and Refugee Board cleared the way for Kingra's deportation - who is currently serving a six-year sentence and is also facing charges related to another attack. Sources said that Kingra is likely to appeal the deportation order. According to the gangster, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang would "harm" him if he were deported to India.

However, the immigration board did not find any concrete evidence to support his claim.

Kingra moved to Canada in 2018 on a study permit. He soon came into contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while working at a packers and movers company. According to Kingra, the gangsters lured him into conducting crimes on the pretext of money, adding that he was unaware he was working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He wanted to send money to his parents back in India, and so he agreed to commit the crimes, he told officials.

The Immigration Board, in its decision, stated that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is an organised criminal organisation that has been involved in crimes such as murder, shootings, arson, threats, and extortion. They targeted Indian-origin businessmen and singers, among others, demanding money through threatening calls, messages, and social media.

Victims were threatened with violence and property damage, they said, adding that more than 400 investigations have been initiated into cases related to extortion and gang violence, and several suspects have been deported.

Investigative agencies said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's activities have been most active in Canadian regions such as British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The gang is accused of involvement in crimes such as drug trafficking, contract killings, and extortion.

Canadian authorities also said that despite being in prison, Lawrence Bishnoi continues to operate his network and recruit new people.

Firing at AP Dhillion's house

In October 2024, several shots were fired at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. The video of the firing - which resembled the 'Call of Duty' gameplay - appeared to be shot by the gunman as he emptied his magazine.

Dhillon was not injured in the shooting.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is being probed for the high-profile murders of Sidhu Moose Wala and Baba Siddique, had then claimed they carried out the firing since the singer featured actor Salman Khan in a music video.

Shortly after, the Canadian cops arrested Kingra and charged him with arson and discharge of a firearm with intent.

AP Dhillon is known for blending the 80s-style synth-pop with Punjabi music. His rise on the global canvas has been meteoric owing to songs like 'Brown Munde', 'Excuses', 'Summer High', 'With You', 'Dil Nu', and 'Insane', among others.