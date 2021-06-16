'Last Thing' Putin Wants Is New Cold War, Says Biden

"I think that the last thing he wants now is a Cold War," Joe Biden told reporters after his first summit

US President Joe Biden voiced confidence Wednesday that his Russian counterpart did not want a new Cold War, and also said he had told him critical infrastructure must be "off limits" to cyber attacks.

"I think that the last thing he wants now is a Cold War," Biden told reporters after his first summit with Vladimir Putin, adding that he during the talks had stressed that "certain critical infrastructure should be off limits to attack -- period -- by cyber or any other means."

