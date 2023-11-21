Israel Declares Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Outfit Ahead Of 26/11 Anniversary

In a significant move to mark the anniversary of Mumbai terror attack later this month, Israel today officially designated Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) a terrorist organisation.

Calling it a "deadly and reprehensible" terror organisation, Israel said it decided to designate it a terror organisation without any request from India.

"Despite not being requested by the Indian government to do so, the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks to introduce Lashkar-e-Taiba into the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations," Israeli embassy said in a statement.

"Lashkar -e- Taiba is a deadly and reprehensible terror organisation, responsible for the murder of hundreds of Indian civilians as well as others. Its heinous actions on November 26, 2008 still reverberate in force, through all peace seeking nations and societies," the statement said.