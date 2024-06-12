'Deeply Shocked, Will Render Fullest Assistance': S Jaishankar On Kuwait Fire

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said he is "deeply shocked" by news several Indians were among 43 who died after a fire in a residential building in Kuwait's Mangaf city. Kuwaiti officials said more than 50 people, including other Indian nationals, had been hospitalised after the fire in the six-floor building at 6 am local time (9 am IST). The fire has since been contained and an inquiry is underway.

The building had 160 people living in it; some died after jumping off the fifth floor to escape.

"Deeply shocked by news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp... we are awaiting further information," Mr Jaishankar said on X, formerly Twitter. Initial reports say most of the victims were from Kerala.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render fullest assistance..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences.

"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," he said.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has issued a helpline number.

In connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246.



All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance. https://t.co/RiXrv2oceo — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 12, 2024

The Embassy said India's Ambassador, Adarsh Swaika, visited the Al-Adan Hospital where the injured Indians are receiving treatment. Indians constitute 30 per cent (approx. nine lakhs) of Kuwait's workforce.

Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy. Almost all are reported to be stable by hospital authorities. pic.twitter.com/p0LeaErguF — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 12, 2024

The injured workers are believed to be in stable condition.

Kuwait's health ministry said the injured had been admitted to several hospitals; the majority were sent to Al-Adan, but some were also sent to Farwaniya Hospital, Al-Amiri, and Mubarak Hospital.

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers. There were many there. Dozens were rescued but, unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke," news agency Reuters reported quoting a senior police commander.

We always warn against "cramming too many workers into housing accommodation", he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin.

