41 Dead In Fire At Kuwait Building, Over 30 Indian Workers Injured

Building Fire in Kuwait: The health ministry said about 43 people were hospitalized due to the fire.

At least 41 people were killed after a fire broke out in a building housing workers in Kuwait's Mangaf city. The incident occurred around 6 am local time (around 9 am IST). The Kuwaiti health ministry said about 43 people were hospitalized due to the fire, and four of those people had died

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has issued a helpline number and said the fire accident involved some Indian workers and the Embassy will render all possible assistance.

In connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246.



"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added.

The Indian Ambassador In Kuwait said that over 30 Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted.

The Ambassador met the patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy.

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there were many workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," News agency Reuters reported quoting a senior police commander.

"We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin.

The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause.

- With inputs from Reuters