Kulman Ghising: Engineer Who Lit Nepal's Cities, Now Poised To Lead Nation

Kulman Ghising, the former chief of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) who rose to prominence for ending the country's notoriously long power cuts through drastic energy sector reforms, emerged as a frontrunner for leading the interim government in the country hit by violent Gen Z protests.

Mr Ghising, 54, studied electrical engineering at the Regional Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, and pursued further studies in power systems at Pulchowk Engineering Campus, Nepal, per his LinkedIn profile.