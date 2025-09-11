Kulman Ghising: Engineer Who Lit Nepal's Cities, Now Poised To Lead Nation

Kulman Ghising, the former chief of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) who rose to prominence for ending the country's notoriously long power cuts through drastic energy sector reforms, emerged as a frontrunner for leading the interim government in the country hit by violent Gen Z protests.
Mr Ghising, 54, studied electrical engineering at the Regional Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, and pursued further studies in power systems at Pulchowk Engineering Campus, Nepal, per his LinkedIn profile.
- Born in Bethan, Ramechhap, Mr Ghising built his career in Nepal's power sector before gaining national attention as NEA's managing director.
- Appointed in 2016, he eliminated up to 18 hours of daily blackouts through changes in electricity distribution and management, Kathmandu Post reported. This catapulted him him to a near-heroic status.
- Earlier this year, Mr Ghising challenged the Energy Ministry's authority after it issued multiple clarification notices against him. He argued that only the Council of Ministers had the power to question or dismiss him, according to Kathmandu Post.
- He was dismissed as NEA chief before the completion of his tenure, a decision that drew sharp public criticism.
- Mr Ghising has emerged as a likely choice for interim premiership, alongside other frontrunners like former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, who has received the support of Kathmandu City Mayor Balen Shah. Another possible contender is Mayor of Dharan Harka Sampang, per reports.
