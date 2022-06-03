From Kuchipudi To Bollywood, Indian Flavours To Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Queen Elizabeth will miss Friday's Jubilee event due to mobility issues.

Kuchipudi dancer Arunima Kumar, along with her dance company, performed at the grand Platinum Jubilee celebration of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II that is underway in London. The event, which began with a gun salute and a fly-past by military aircraft on Thursday, will continue for four days.

Ms Kumar, an acclaimed South Asian dancer and choreographer based in London, and her young team of dancers have performed the classical dance form on the lawns of the royal church Westminster Abbey.

Speaking to NDTV, Ms Kumar said, “India is a significant part of the Commonwealth. I think that is why you see so much of India all around.”

Arunima Kumar, who has also performed at Buckingham Palace in the past, said, “I remember when I met her (the Queen) for the first time, she commented on my sari and the silk, and she also tried on some mudras. So that's a memory that I will have forever.”

Not just Kuchipudi, Bollywood dance performances are also part of the grand Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Pritee Varsani, a popular folk singer, entertained the Royal family and the high-profile guests, like Tom Cruise, with traditional songs from Gujarat at the Royal Windsor Castle. She said that being able to represent her rich culture before the world has been the greatest honour.

On Sunday, nearly 250 Indian dancers will take a six-metre-tall Bollywood-inspired cake through the streets to mark the grand finale.

At 96, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving British monarch. She has visited India three times – 1961, 1983 and 1997. Besides, Prince Charles has been a beneficiary of Ayurveda and he has been to India about a dozen times.