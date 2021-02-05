Kremlin Critic Aide Calls For Anti-Government Rallies In Spring

Close aide to Alexei Navalny called for anti-Kremlin rallies in spring. (File)

A close aide to Alexei Navalny on Thursday called on supporters of the jailed Kremlin critic to join anti-government demonstrations later this year, after police detained 10,000 people at recent nationwide rallies.

Leonid Volkov said during a live stream on YouTube that Navalny's aides will try to hold more demonstrations, "but not every week," promising instead: "We will properly organise them and definitely hold another big one in spring and summer."

