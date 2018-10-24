King's Cross Station In London Evacuated Briefly, After Fire Alert

The station was later reopened after emergency services found no fire. (Reuters)

London's King's Cross train station was evacuated briefly during Wednesday's rush hour due to a fire alert triggered by smoldering on the track.

The station was later reopened after emergency services found no fire.

"There is no fire," a spokesman for Transport for London said.

Passengers said they were evacuated from the station as scores of emergency vehicles arrived.

"Smelt smoke or something on the Piccadilly line platform at kings cross," Rosie Ayoub said on Twitter. "Emergency services super quick on the scene."