"King Of The World": Statue Showing Trump And Epstein Recreating 'Titanic' Pose Appears In DC

A satirical Titanic-inspired statue depicting US President Donald Trump and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on March 10. Spray-painted in gold, the installation shows Donald Trump standing behind Jeffrey Epstein on a replica ship's bow, recreating the dramatic pose from the film 'Titanic' as they face the Washington Monument. The nearly 12-foot-tall sculpture is titled "King of the World," referencing the iconic line from the movie scene.

The installation is placed alongside banners displaying photos of the two men with the slogan "Make America Safe Again," prompting many passersby to stop and take a closer look. The work was installed by an anonymous artist collective known as The Secret Handshake. A plaque on the statue mockingly describes their relationship as a "tragic love story" built on "luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches."

The plaque reads: "The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties and secret nude sketches.

The King of the World honors the friendship between Trump and Epstein, just like Jack and Rose on the Titanic. By the brilliant team of the Secret Handshake pic.twitter.com/3yFtb6AbVR — Joe Flood (@joeflood) March 10, 2026

This is the third such installation by the group on the National Mall. Previous works included a 2025 statue titled "Best Friends Forever," which showed the pair holding hands. The same group placed a 10-foot-high replica of a birthday note allegedly sent from Trump to Epstein on the National Mall.

The statues are constructed from foam, resin, wood, and wire and painted to resemble bronze. While the artists claim to obtain National Park Service permits for these temporary displays, the installations are often removed within days.

The installation's sudden appearance comes at a time when Donald Trump is facing renewed scrutiny over his alleged past connections to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, who died in 2019 while in federal custody, had long been accused of operating a sprawling network that allegedly trafficked underage girls and facilitated sexual exploitation involving powerful and wealthy associates. Over the years, court documents, media reports, and testimonies from accusers have repeatedly brought attention to Epstein's social circle, which included several high-profile figures from politics, business, and entertainment.