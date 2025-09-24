"Best Friends Forever": Statue Of Trump, Epstein Holding Hands Appears In DC

A 12-foot bronze statue of US President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein holding hands to celebrate Friendship Month has been installed on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

The artwork, titled "Best Friends Forever," was created by an anonymous group called The Secret Handshake and will remain on display until the evening of September 28 under a permit granted by the National Park Service.

The statue, constructed from foam, resin, wood, and wire, shows Trump and Epstein holding hands with one leg lifted in the air, smiling at each other. The statues were positioned facing the Washington Monument across from the US Capitol on 3rd Street between Madison and Jefferson.

A plaque at the base reads: "In honor of Friendship Month, we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend' Jeffrey Epstein."

Another plaque displays the synopsis of a possible birthday letter Trump wrote to Epstein in 2003, which reads, "Yes, there is. But I won't tell you what it is. We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret."

The president described Epstein as a "terrific guy" in 2002, adding that they had been close friends for over ten years.

Trump said the letter, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was fraudulent and that the signature at the bottom wasn't his. He filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit in July against the publication and its owner, Rupert Murdoch.

The White House criticised the Trump-Epstein statue. A spokesperson told The Independent that while people can spend money on whatever they want, the statue isn't really important news.

"Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit - but it's not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep," the White House spokesperson said.

In the past, artists have used the National Mall to create provocative sculptures related to Trump, according to the Guardian. One was a bronze pile of poop placed on a congressional desk, installed to mock the January 6 protestors.

Another piece, called "Dictator Approved," featured a golden thumbs-up crushing the Statue of Liberty's crown.