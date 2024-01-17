King Charles To Undergo Surgery Next Week For Benign Prostate Condition

King Charles III was crowned on May 6, 2023 at London's Westminster Abbey

King Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said. The palace has stated that the 75-year-old's public appearances will be temporarily deferred for a brief period of recovery, BBC reported. This announcement follows the recent revelation that the Princess of Wales is currently in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

According to the NHS website, Benign prostate enlargement is common in men over 50 and is not usually a serious condition.

Having this condition does not imply an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at a private hospital for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said, adding, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

"She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," the palace said.