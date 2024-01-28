King Charles Recovering After Surgery, No Royal Duties For A Month: Report

King Charles underwent surgey at The London Clinic and remains in hospital (File)

Britain's King Charles III will not carry out any royal duties for up to one month as he recovers from a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate, media reports said on Sunday.

The 75-year-old King was treated for an enlarged prostate, after being admitted to the hospital on Friday morning and is "doing well".

He underwent the procedure at The London Clinic and remains in hospital.

Queen Camilla visited her husband again on Sunday as he continues to rest at The London Clinic following the treatment on Friday.

She has shared that the King is “doing well” and it has also been reported that the monarch visited his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales.

Princess Catherine is also recovering at the same central London hospital after her abdominal surgery last week.

Sky's royal correspondent Laura Bundock says there will now be a "period of recuperation" for the King.

He will be available for state matters while in hospital and can attend to red boxes with government papers when he is discharged, she added.

The King had last carried out duties in private on Thursday, ahead of arriving in London from Norfolk to prepare for the procedure.

King Charles, who only acceded to the throne 16 months ago, had to cancel engagements ahead of the surgery as his doctors urged him to rest, though the exact nature of his treatment is not known.

The King had been staying at the royal Sandringham estate and completing some tasks there ahead of journeying down to London for the medical procedure on Friday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished King Charles the "very best" for his treatment and a "speedy recovery" afterward, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

The King was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

He is said to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)