"Daunting, Frightening": King Charles Opens Up About Fighting Cancer

King Charles has opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time, describing it as one of the "darkest moments" of his life. In a statement released during a Buckingham Palace event for charity organisations, the British Monarch said that despite the anxieties cancer caused, it could also bring out the best in people.

King Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment, publicly announced his cancer diagnosis on February 5, 2024. His daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, also announced last year that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In January 2025, she announced she was in remission from cancer.



He observed during his illness that even in the hardest times, the kindness and love from others could bring hope and comfort, he said. "It has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits - that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion," he added.



Recollecting the moment he found he had cancer, the 76-year-old said he was touched by the thousands of kind messages people sent him. He said, "I was reduced to tears after thousands of people sent him messages of support. Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," he added.



He also mentioned that suffering from cancer was both a daunting and, at times, frightening experience for not just the person diagnosed but for their loved ones as well. He said he was among the 3,90,000 people diagnosed with cancer in the UK every year.



He said, "As one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."



King Charles also appreciated the cancer organisations for their work on patients. Many of these groups, who were present during the event, are ones he has known, visited, and supported over the years, he said.



He said, "Having the disease has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organizations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years."



"You have my whole family's deepest admiration," the monarch added.



Citing journalist and charity campaigner Dame Deborah James's last words, he praised her as an inspiration and urged everyone to follow her as a role model. "Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope," he said, quoting her.