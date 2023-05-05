King Charles III Coronation: What Role Will Prince Harry Play At The Ceremony?

Prince Harry's role at the coronation would not be the same as his brother William. (File)

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla is set to take place tomorrow in London. The event will be attended by thousands of guests including foreign leaders, celebrities, UK parliamentarians, and members of the British royal family. Prince Harry, who permanently quit royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, will also be present at his father's coronation. However, his role at the coronation would not be the same as his older brother, Prince William.

According to the Liturgy of the Coronation Service, after the crowning of King Charles III, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pledge his allegiance to the king followed by Prince William.

Prince William will kneel down before his father to pledge and place his hands between the king's before saying the Homage of Royal Blood – “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

The Liturgy doesn't state any role for Prince Harry at his father's coronation. According to Harper's Bazaar, he will sit with other relatives in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, his wife, Duchess Meghan Markel, will remain in California with their kids.

The Buckingham Palace had confirmed Prince Harry's attendance at the coronation earlier. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement read.

The day of the coronation ceremony will begin with the King's Procession at 10:20 am. The procession will be taken out from Buckingham Palace in central London to Westminster Abbey. King Charles III and his wife will travel in a Diamond Jubilee State Coach. They will arrive for the ceremony at 11 am.