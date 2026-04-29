King Charles And Trump Are Cousins? US President's "Always Wanted" Response

US President Donald Trump has reacted to a report claiming he is distantly related to Britain's King Charles III, joking that he has "always wanted" to live in Buckingham Palace.

"Wow, that's nice. I've always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace. I'll talk to the King and Queen about this in a few minutes," Trump wrote on a social media platform.

His remarks came after a Daily Mail report claimed that Trump and King Charles were 15th cousins, with their family trees tracing back to a shared Scottish ancestor - the 3rd Earl of Lennox. The report says the nobleman was a descendant of James II of Scotland.

The 3rd Earl of Lennox was caught in a violent power struggle over control of the young king, James V of Scotland, the report stated. In 1526, he was defeated at the Battle of Linlithgow Bridge and later killed after being taken prisoner by a rival.

From his family, one line went on to become British royalty. His grandson, Lord Darnley, married Mary, Queen of Scots. Their son later became James I of England. Over time, this royal line led to the House of Windsor - the family of King Charles III.

Another branch of the same family took a different path. The Earl's daughter, Lady Helen, had descendants in Scottish clans like the Mackays and MacLeods. Many generations later, this line led to Mary Anne MacLeod, who moved to the US in 1930. She married Fred Trump and later gave birth to Donald Trump.

Earlier, Trump called King Charles "a great guy" and "a fighter". He also talked about his meetings with Queen Elizabeth II, stating that they had a "really good relationship." "She was unbelievable. I liked her, and she liked me," he said.

Trump also recalled his mother's admiration for the British royal family. He said she would closely follow royal ceremonies on television and remain "glued" to the screen whenever the Queen appeared.

He also said that his mother used to talk about King Charles III when he was young, saying he was "so cute." He even joked that she had a "crush" on Prince Charles back then.

"I also remember her saying, very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles. He's so cute.' My mother had a crush on Charles, can you believe it? I wonder what she's thinking right now," Trump recalled.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are on a state visit to the US. During this visit, Trump hosted them at the White House. They even gathered on the South Lawn for meetings where leaders discussed ways to strengthen the relationship between the US and the UK.

The King also addressed the US Congress last night. He became the second British monarch to do so - the only one before him was Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.