Kimbal Musk, Brother Of Elon Musk, Clarifies His Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Kimbal Musk, the brother of billionaire Elon Musk, has issued a clarification after reports claimed he emailed and socialised with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, starting in 2012. Kimbal was referenced more than 100 times in the latest tranche of Epstein files, which included discussion about party times, meeting dates and thanks to Epstein for connecting him with a woman.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Kimbal said Epstein was never a facilitator between him and the 30-year-old woman he was dating at the time.

"This post is related to the Epstein Files and why my name is in them. In 2012 I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us," wrote Kimbal.

Calling Epstein a "demon", Kimbal said the only time he met the financier was in his New York office during daytime: "My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him again and I never went to his island."

Kimbal said the reason for the high number of emails was due to a newsletter he "sent out to thousands of people every few weeks".

"The reason he has so many emails from me is because he was subscribed to a newsletter I sent out to thousands of people every few weeks. My heart goes out to the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein, fsonas it does for all who have suffered any kind of sexual abuse or harassment."

This post is related to the Epstein Files and why my name is in them.

In 2012 I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us. My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him… — 𝙺𝚒𝚖𝚋𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚞𝚜𝚔 🤠 (@kimbal) February 9, 2026

Also Read | Cook Kills Himself By Plunging Head Into Hot Deep Fryer At Olive Garden Restaurant

Epstein Files

The latest files, including emails, letters and travel records, revealed Epstein kept close ties with Hollywood stars, politicians, and industry leaders, even after he had been convicted of sex crimes in 2008. Apart from Kimbal, his brother has also been mentioned in the files.

The documents show Musk exchanging a handful of emails with Epstein over the years about potential travel or social events. One email even mentions a part of Epstein's private island. Last year, Musk claimed he never visited Epstein's island and even posted on social media that the serial sex offender tried to get him to go to his infamous place but he refused.