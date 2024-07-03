Pics: Tear Gas, Rocks, And Looting As Kenya Police And Protesters Clash

It is the most serious crisis to confront President William Ruto since he took office in 2022

Crowds in Kenya's capital Nairobi lobbed rocks and looted businesses as police officers fired tear gas in scattered violence during fresh anti-government protests on Tuesday following last month's deadly demonstrations.

Activists have continued to agitate online against President William Ruto, despite his decision last week to withdraw a controversial bill that triggered what he has branded "treasonous" protests by Gen-Z Kenyans.

Protesters run from a charge of the Kenya anti-riot police during an anti-government demonstration

Photo Credit: AFP

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) on Monday said that 39 people had been killed and 361 injured during two weeks of protests -- with the worst violence occurring in Nairobi last Tuesday -- and condemned the use of force against demonstrators as "excessive and disproportionate".

It is the most serious crisis to confront Ruto since he took office in September 2022 in a nation often considered a beacon of stability in a turbulent region.

A protester holds a newpaper while smoke billows from a burning barricade during an anti-government demonstration

Photo Credit: AFP

After last week's bloody chaos, young Kenyans, whose protest movement has no official leaders, called for a new day of peaceful action on Tuesday, with leaflets posted online using the hashtag "RutoMustGo".

But Nairobi's central business district -- the focus of previous rallies -- saw sporadic confrontations on Tuesday afternoon. Police fired tear gas and used water cannon against groups of stone-throwing men, some of whom lit bonfires on deserted roads.

"Goons have infiltrated," prominent Gen-Z protester Hanifa Adan posted on X.

AFP journalists reported seeing a number of arrests and injuries, although there are no official figures.

Kenya Police officers detain an injured man during an anti-government demonstration

Photo Credit: AFP

Several coffins, some covered with the national flag, were placed on roads by protesters, images on Kenyan television showed, before they were removed by officers.

Local politician John Kwenya told AFP that business owners shuttering their shops were "scared" of the "goons".

"This is economic sabotage," said Kwenya, a member of the Nairobi city county assembly.

Elsewhere in the country, local television broadcast images of larger marches in the coastal opposition stronghold of Mombasa, where a number of cars were torched, and Kenyan media shared video of at least one shop being vandalised.

Protesters react after setting urban furniture on fire during an anti-government demonstration

Photo Credit: AFP

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki denounced what he described as an "orgy of violence", warning that the government would take action against anyone engaging in "anarchic chaos and cruel plunder".

"This reign of terror against the people of Kenya and the impunity of dangerous criminal gangs must end at whatever cost," he said.

On Tuesday last week, largely peaceful anti-tax rallies descended into deadly chaos when lawmakers passed the finance bill -- a deeply unpopular move among Kenyans already suffering from a cost of living crisis.

After the announcement of the vote, crowds ransacked the partly ablaze parliament complex in central Nairobi as police fired live bullets at protesters.

Protesters run inside the Kenyan Parliament as Kenya Police officer look at them on June 25

Photo Credit: AFP

Although Ruto scrapped the legislation and appealed for dialogue with young Kenyans, his actions appear not to have appeased his critics.

In a television interview on Sunday he defended his decision to call in the military to tackle unrest and insisted he did not have "blood on my hands".

In the Rift Valley town of Nakuru on Tuesday, protesters marched peacefully, with some carrying pictures of three people killed in last week's demonstrations.

"We want justice for innocent Kenyans killed by police during the protests that were peaceful," Mary Lynn Wangui told AFP.

"Ruto has not offered an apology," said the 24-year-old, as she waved a placard declaring: "RutoMustGo".

At a peaceful march in the lakeside city of Kisumu in western Kenya, demonstrator Allan Odhiambo, 26, told AFP he had lost hope in Ruto.

"We promised a peaceful protest and that is what we have done, but Ruto must go," he said.

The state-funded KNCHR on Monday said that in the previous protests there had been 32 cases of "enforced or involuntary disappearances" and 627 arrests of protesters.

Kenya's cash-strapped government said previously that the tax increases were necessary to fill its coffers and service a huge public debt of some 10 trillion shillings ($78 billion), or about 70 percent of GDP.

In Sunday's interview, Ruto warned that the government would have to borrow another $7.7 billion because of the decision to drop the finance bill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)