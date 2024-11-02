Kemi Badenoch Is New Chief Of UK's Conservative Party, Succeeds Rishi Sunak

The Conservative Party of the UK elected Kemi Badenoch as the new leader of the party on Saturday (local time), Euro News reported. It was a historic moment in the political scene of the UK as she became the first Black woman to lead a major political party there.

Kemi Badenoch succeeds former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose leadership saw the Conservatives experience their worst electoral performance since 1832 in the recently held General Elections, where Keir Starmer won from the Labour Party.

Under Rishi Sunak, the party lost over 200 seats, leaving it with just 121 in the House of Commons.

She won against Robert Jenrick in a vote that included nearly 100,000 party members, taking charge as the Conservatives sought to recover from a significant election defeat that ended their 14 years in power, Euro News reported.

The new leader faces the daunting challenge of restoring the party's reputation amid ongoing division, scandal, and economic instability. Kemi Badenoch will need to effectively critique the policies of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, particularly on issues like the economy and immigration, as she aims to return the Conservatives to power by the next election, anticipated in 2029, as reported by Euro News.

During her victory speech in London, Kemi Badenoch stated, "The task that stands before us is tough but simple," outlining her two primary goals for the party: holding the Labour government accountable and preparing for the next election by formulating appealing Conservative policies along with a clear implementation strategy, as reported by Euro News.

Earlier, Kemi Badenoch served as a business secretary in the former Conservative government. Born in London to Nigerian parents, she spent much of her childhood in Nigeria.

At 44, the former software engineer presents herself as a disruptor, advocating for a low-tax, free-market economy and pledging to "rewire, reboot, and reprogram" the British state.

Kemi Badenoch has been a critic of cultural diversity and has faced backlash for her statements suggesting that "not all cultures are equally valid" and that maternity pay is excessive.

The Conservative leadership contest extended over three months, with lawmakers narrowing the field from six candidates to two finalists presented to the party's wider membership. Both finalists align with the right of the party, seeking to reclaim support from Reform UK, a hard-right party led by Nigel Farage that has been drawing voters away from the Conservatives.

However, the Conservatives have also seen a loss of voters to Labour and the centrist Liberal Democrats, leading some party members to express concern that a shift further to the right could alienate a broader electorate.

