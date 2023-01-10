'You've Got This': Kate Winslet's Gesture To Young Interviewer Wins Hearts

Kate Winslet's gesture has left fans in awe.

Actor Kate Winslet won many hearts after a video of her motivating a first-time interviewer during the 'Avatar: The Way of Water' promotions went viral.

Ms Winslet was being interviewed for the German TV network ZDF (via The Independent) when the outlet's young reporter, Martha, told the Oscar winner, "Um, it's my first time." Ms Winslet paused the interview and leaned closer to the reporter, Variety reported.

"This is your first time doing it?" she asked.

Sharing words of encouragement, Ms Winslet then added, "Ok, well guess what? When we do this interview, it's going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we've decided that it's going to be. So, we've decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview."

Ms Winslet continued, "You can ask me anything that you want, and you don't have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. Ok? You've got this. Ok, let's do it!"

Reacting to the clip, a social media user tweeted, "The most adorable thing you have seen today."

"She is the best," another one wrote.

Ms Winslet stars in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' as Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina water clan who is the wife of the village's leader.

Helmed by James Cameron, 'Avatar' sequel has crossed the 1 billion USD mark at the global box office. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.