Kate Middleton Returns To Work, Focuses On Childcare Initiative: Report

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton (File Photo)

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly started working from home on her project focused on improving the lives of babies. She underwent an abdomen surgery in January, and since then, people haven't seen her make an appearance.

Now, Kensington Palace has confirmed that she has been regularly updated about her campaign progress and the “overwhelmingly positive” outcomes of a study that she had initiated, according to a report by The Telegraph.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace told the daily, “The Princess has been kept updated throughout the process.”

The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, which was founded by Kate Middleton, has financed a trial of a baby observation tool.

As per the official statement, “The tool, known internationally as the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB), focuses on a baby's social behaviours such as eye contact, facial expression, vocalisation, and activity levels to help practitioners and families better understand the ways babies express their feelings.”

The trial aimed to “explore the feasibility of implementing the tool within routine health visiting practice in the UK to promote infant wellbeing, the social and emotional development of babies, and parent-infant relationships”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Kate Middleton and Kensington Palace are working together on her possible “soft return” to official duties during the Easter weekend.

In the middle of this, a report by The Times claimed that staff members tried to access notes on the Princess at the London clinic.

Reacting on the matter, a Kensington Palace spokesman said, “it was a matter for the London Clinic”.

A source told The Mirror, "This is a serious security breach and highly detrimental to the hospital, known for its impeccable reputation in treating royal family members. The entire medical team is deeply shocked and upset by these allegations. They are hurt that a trusted colleague might have been involved in such a breach of trust and ethics."