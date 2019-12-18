Kate Middleton Shrugs Off Prince William's PDA Moment On TV Show: Report

Kate Middleton appeared to shrug off Prince William's hand from her shoulder during a TV show

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge seemed to have had an awkward PDA moment on a BBC TV show 'A Berry Royal Christmas' when Kate Middleton appeared to shrug off her husband Prince William's hand from her shoulder.

The couple appeared on the show on Monday night where they hosted people from various organisations who plan to volunteer for the holidays, entertainment news website TMZ reported.

Towards the end of the episode, while they sat down with a group of volunteers, Prince William tried to gently place his hand on Kate Middleton's shoulder, but she shrugged him off.

She however, did not stop smiling during the whole scene and her facial expression remained the same.

The awkward moment however, was noticed by viewers of the show and soon became a topic of discussion on social media.

"She moved with a quickness," one social media user wrote, while another one added, "Awkward! Too Awkward!! They should have cut it out!"

