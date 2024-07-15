Kate Middleton Gets Standing Ovation At Wimbledon Final In Rare Outing Since Cancer Diagnosis

This public outing marks a welcome return for the Princess

Catherine, Princess of Wales brought a touch of royal flair to Wimbledon on Sunday, attending the gentlemen's singles final in her second public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis. A passionate tennis fan and player herself, Kate was greeted with a thunderous ovation as she entered the Royal Box at Centre Court, accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews.

Adding to the day's excitement, Kate presented the champion's trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, who emerged victorious after a thrilling three-set match against Novak Djokovic. Her elegant presence, accentuated by a stunning purple Safiyaa dress, further captured the energy of the momentous occasion.

This public outing marks a welcome return for the Princess, who stepped back from some royal duties in March after revealing her cancer diagnosis. The palace confirmed she is currently undergoing preventative treatment. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales will be cheering on England in the Euros final held in Berlin. He sent a rallying cry to the team, urging them to "show the world what you're made of" in their match against Spain.

She had earlier sent a social media message to Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray, writing: "An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C."

Catherine tentatively returned to UK public life last month for the first time since her diagnosis, attending a military parade in London to officially mark King Charles III's birthday.

It came nearly three months after Kate revealed she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. She had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service last year.

In a statement at the time, she said she was "making good progress" with her treatment, which is set to last for several more months, but was "not out of the woods yet".

The cancer announcement came just weeks after it was disclosed that British head of state Charles had also been diagnosed with the condition.

Neither has revealed what type of cancer they have.