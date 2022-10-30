Kanye West Claims He's Been 'Beat To A Pulp' After Losing $1 Billion In Deals

Kanye West has lost $1 billion in deals as a result of his anti-Semitic meltdown.



Kanye West, the American Rapper has recently claimed that he's been "beat to a pulp" after numerous brands ended partnerships with him. A report from 9 Breaking News said that he has lost $1 billion in deals as a result of his anti-Semitic meltdown.

Mr West took to Instagram on Saturday and complained that his empire was crumbling. In his post, he wrote, "The "unknown powers" are trying to destroy my life off of a tweet so does this prove that my so-called suspicion was true? Leading with love. This is love speech."

In his post, it was written, "While I'm still allowed on Mark Zuckerberg's platform, I'm going to say this again, let's see the contracts, The film contracts, the sports contracts, the music contracts, the mortgages."

Mr West demanded to inspect the agreements, referring to numerous lucrative deals that have recently fallen through due to his continued attacks on the Jewish community.

"Let's see the contracts so we can or better yet will do better business. I've been beaten to a pulp and there's still no accountability," he added.

According to 9 Breaking News, he also claimed that unknown powers are attempting to destroy his life with a tweet. In a tweet earlier this year, where he stated that he wanted to go 'death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.'

Mr West's Twitter account was reinstated earlier this week, which new owner Elon Musk claimed was done before his takeover and without his knowledge. Since October 9, West has not tweeted.

Earlier this month, the rapper's Instagram account was also restricted due to his anti-Semitic rants against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, claiming he was being controlled by Jews. Many of Mr West's business partners have abandoned him as a result of the move, the outlet further reported.



