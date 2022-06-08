Kangana Ranaut Falls For Spoof Video, Calls Qatar Airways Chief 'Idiot Of A Man'

"This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man," she said, referring to the doctored video.

Hindi film actor and Padma Shri awardee Kangana Ranaut, who is known to make headlines for her controversial remarks, today made another embarrassing gaffe calling Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker an "idiot of a man" based on a parody video clip.

The clip, which is now viral on social media, was made in response to a Twitter user "Vashudev" who had recorded himself appealing to Indians to boycott Qatar Airways following the massive diplomatic blowback India received for two BJP leaders' derogatory remarks toward Prophet Muhammad.

In the clip, Vashudev says Qatar had offered refuge to painter MF Hussain who he says had "painted nude images of Hindu goddesses". The same Qatar is preaching to us on (former BJP spokesperson) Nupur Sharma's remarks, he says, urging viewers to boycott products from Qatar and Qatar Airways in response to Indians supposedly being sacked in Qatar over the controversy.

The CEO of Qatar airways now gives an interview to Aljazeera on the call for #BycottQatarAirwaysQatar by Vashudev

Another Twitter user then made a spoofed video in response by dubbing the Qatar Airways chief's interview to broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Another Twitter user then made a spoofed video in response by dubbing the Qatar Airways chief's interview to broadcaster Al Jazeera. Laced with sarcastic jibes, the dubbed part makes it sound like Akbar Al Baker is personally appealing to Vashudev to call off his boycott.

"Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of Rs 624.50. We don't know how to operate anymore. We have grounded all flights. Our operations are not running anymore...," the doctored video makes the Qatar airlines chief appear to say.

Kangana Ranaut seems to have believed the parody video to be true and angrily responded to people who are "cheering this bully".

"All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh (burden) on this overpopulated country," she said in one of her Instagram stories.

"This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world...

"Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain and disappointment in whatever context it may be... remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal...," she followed up in the next story.