15 Nations Condemn Remarks On Prophet As Blowback Against India Spreads: 10 Points

At least 15 countries, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Iran, Jordan, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya and Indonesia have lodged official protests against India over the controversial remarks.

The countries expressed their denunciation and rejection of insults of the Prophet Muhammad and demanded an apology from the government.

​The Opposition parties stepped up pressure for legal action against the two BJP leaders and accused the party of denting the country's image at the international level.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the remarks and urged the United Nations to take necessary measures to ensure that the rights of minorities are protected in India.

The foreign ministry has categorically rejected the criticism by the 57-member OIC and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the issue. The ministry said India accords the "highest respect" to all religions and described the statement by the grouping as "motivated, misleading and mischievous"

The BJP has suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal over the controversial comments. The party on Sunday issued a statement, saying it is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion" and "does not promote such people or philosophy".

Delhi Police have registered a case on a complaint filed by Nupur Sharma in which she has alleged that she is receiving death. Ms Sharma earlier posted an apology on Twitter, saying that it was not her intention to hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

Qatar, Iran and Kuwait had on Sunday summoned Indian ambassadors to express their strong protest and condemnation of the remarks. The embassies later issued statements, saying the "offensive tweets" by individuals in India "do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the government of India".

The controversial remarks also sparked a trend on social media in various countries calling for a boycott of Indian products.