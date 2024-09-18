Kamala Harris Dials Trump After Apparent Assassination Attempt

Kamala Harris had a "cordial and brief" phone conversation Tuesday with Donald Trump.

Democrat Kamala Harris had a "cordial and brief" phone conversation Tuesday with US election rival Donald Trump to express relief that he is safe after an apparent assassination attempt, the White House said.

"Vice President Harris called former President Trump this afternoon to speak with him directly to express that she is grateful he is safe," a White House official said in a statement.

