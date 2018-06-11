Browbeaten? On Twitter, Justin Trudeau's 'Fake Eyebrows' Trumps US Tirade

Hashtag #Eyebrowgate trended and soon, Justin Trudeau's Eyebrows even had their own Twitter account.

World | Edited by | Updated: June 11, 2018 23:45 IST
Justin Trudeau's uneven eyebrows made way for many conspiracy theories, jokes and memes

New Delhi:  The Group of Seven meet over the weekend saw much drama, opening up the possibility of a trade war, but what stole the show on social media were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's eyebrows. Conspiracy theories, jokes and memes started bubbling up after the Canadian Prime Minister's eyebrows appeared uneven during his press conference with French president Emanuel Macron.

Most on Twitter concluded it was a case of fake eyebrows. Sharing the video clip, one user commented:
  
Hashtag #Eyebrowgate trended and soon, Trudeau's Eyebrows even had their own Twitter account. One of its early tweets read:
 
Many of the jokes were directed at the XX-year-old Canadian President, who bore the brunt of a twitter attack from President Trump and his White House advisers. The others mocked the US president, who withdrew US endorsement to a G7 economic agreement on Sunday.
    
Even former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee got into the game. Tagging President Trump, he tweeted:
 
Others just took the opportunity to laugh.
    
But the trolled Prime Minister had his staunch supporters too.
 
Earlier on Sunday, Mr Trudeau, who hosted this year's G7 summit, bore the brunt of an attack from President Trump, who took exception to certain statements the Canadian Prime Minister made on tariffs. In a series of tweets, the US president called him "very dishonest and weak" and accused him of making false statements.

US officioals too, took on Mr Trudeau. Peter Navarro, Trump's top trade adviser, said, "There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump".

"POTUS is not gonna let a Canadian prime minister push him around," Trump's chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on CNN's "State of the Union."

