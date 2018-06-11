Browbeaten? On Twitter, Justin Trudeau's 'Fake Eyebrows' Trumps US Tirade

Most on Twitter concluded it was a case of fake eyebrows. Sharing the video clip, one user commented:
Justin Trudeau's left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump - so what? These days, who doesn't wear fake eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/VBoehc0vGi- Sandro Stealth (@mutalabala) June 11, 2018
I can understand people joking a little about Trumps hair. It is pretty ridiculous, but Trudeau plastering on fake eyebrows at such an important event is insanity. How could his handlers even allow him to do this ? This is worse than his India trip.- Brian Hickman (@SwankybTN) June 11, 2018
Hashtag #Eyebrowgate trended and soon, Trudeau's Eyebrows even had their own Twitter account. One of its early tweets read:
.@realDonaldTrump started the trend of "Fake News". As the prime minister of Canada I am starting a new trend of "Fake Brows". Who is with me?#EqualityForAll- Trudeau's Eyebrows (@TrudeasE) June 10, 2018
Many of the jokes were directed at the XX-year-old Canadian President, who bore the brunt of a twitter attack from President Trump and his White House advisers. The others mocked the US president, who withdrew US endorsement to a G7 economic agreement on Sunday.
Justin Trudeau became unglued around President Trump... literally, his fake eyebrows were falling off. pic.twitter.com/h8ajeIgAvd- Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 10, 2018
That Damn Trump. He scared the eyebrows off Trudeau.@JustinTrudeau#TrudeauEyebrows#EyebrowGatepic.twitter.com/fjpBiB8wii- The Amish Texter™ (@the_amish_txtr) June 11, 2018
@Rose4Justice Well, I guess President Trump raise Trudeau's eyebrows by his comments on tariffs!- Rose Colombo (@Rose4Justice) June 11, 2018
I wonder what this world would be like if republicans cared more about how their leader is destroying the country instead of Justin Trudeau's eyebrows. #IMJUSTSAYING- Meg (@megkelly92) June 11, 2018
Even former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee got into the game. Tagging President Trump, he tweeted:
Breaking wind from CNN! @realDonaldTrump announces new tariffs on fake eyebrows! https://t.co/LqPOkm625S- Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 10, 2018
Others just took the opportunity to laugh.
Might be better to use magic-marker next time, instead of glued on eyebrows...#Trudeau#EyebrowGate#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/rTzZhVdDax- 🇨🇦 Big Will 🇩🇪 (@WillontheRadio) June 10, 2018
#eyebrowgate is the dumbest conspiracy theory ever.- skankworks (@TheSkankworks) June 10, 2018
It was a caterpillar crawling across the camera lens. Specifically a Wooly Bear Caterpillar, indigenous to Canada. pic.twitter.com/lkCQVJrTE3
I bet he's bald too! I guess the adds should have said...Justin Trudeau he's just not ready...nice wig and fake eyebrows though! #EyeBrowGatepic.twitter.com/Fe97J9ETVl— Terry Toll (@TerryToll) June 10, 2018
Poor Justin, took the word browbeating to a whole new level. #EyebrowGatepic.twitter.com/ZncCbMpLTa— Jennifer Nace (@jennifernace) June 11, 2018
But the trolled Prime Minister had his staunch supporters too.
The photo of Justin Trudeau on Fox News with his eyebrows falling off was alittle funny. We have humour here in Canada to. But this will not distract us from what Donald Trump said or did here. If this is all Fox News has about our PM, then Fox News is indeed beyond pathetic.— grandpa ken 🇨🇦 (@saskman100) June 11, 2018
Earlier on Sunday, Mr Trudeau, who hosted this year's G7 summit, bore the brunt of an attack from President Trump, who took exception to certain statements the Canadian Prime Minister made on tariffs. In a series of tweets, the US president called him "very dishonest and weak" and accused him of making false statements.
"POTUS is not gonna let a Canadian prime minister push him around," Trump's chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on CNN's "State of the Union."