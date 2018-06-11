Browbeaten? On Twitter, Justin Trudeau's 'Fake Eyebrows' Trumps US Tirade

Justin Trudeau's uneven eyebrows made way for many conspiracy theories, jokes and memes

Justin Trudeau's left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump - so what? These days, who doesn't wear fake eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/VBoehc0vGi - Sandro Stealth (@mutalabala) June 11, 2018

I can understand people joking a little about Trumps hair. It is pretty ridiculous, but Trudeau plastering on fake eyebrows at such an important event is insanity. How could his handlers even allow him to do this ? This is worse than his India trip. - Brian Hickman (@SwankybTN) June 11, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump started the trend of "Fake News". As the prime minister of Canada I am starting a new trend of "Fake Brows". Who is with me?#EqualityForAll - Trudeau's Eyebrows (@TrudeasE) June 10, 2018

Justin Trudeau became unglued around President Trump... literally, his fake eyebrows were falling off. pic.twitter.com/h8ajeIgAvd - Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 10, 2018

@Rose4Justice Well, I guess President Trump raise Trudeau's eyebrows by his comments on tariffs! - Rose Colombo (@Rose4Justice) June 11, 2018

I wonder what this world would be like if republicans cared more about how their leader is destroying the country instead of Justin Trudeau's eyebrows. #IMJUSTSAYING - Meg (@megkelly92) June 11, 2018

Breaking wind from CNN! @realDonaldTrump announces new tariffs on fake eyebrows! https://t.co/LqPOkm625S - Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 10, 2018

#eyebrowgate is the dumbest conspiracy theory ever.



It was a caterpillar crawling across the camera lens. Specifically a Wooly Bear Caterpillar, indigenous to Canada. pic.twitter.com/lkCQVJrTE3 - skankworks (@TheSkankworks) June 10, 2018

I bet he's bald too! I guess the adds should have said...Justin Trudeau he's just not ready...nice wig and fake eyebrows though! #EyeBrowGatepic.twitter.com/Fe97J9ETVl — Terry Toll (@TerryToll) June 10, 2018

Poor Justin, took the word browbeating to a whole new level. #EyebrowGatepic.twitter.com/ZncCbMpLTa — Jennifer Nace (@jennifernace) June 11, 2018

The photo of Justin Trudeau on Fox News with his eyebrows falling off was alittle funny. We have humour here in Canada to. But this will not distract us from what Donald Trump said or did here. If this is all Fox News has about our PM, then Fox News is indeed beyond pathetic. — grandpa ken 🇨🇦 (@saskman100) June 11, 2018