Justin Trudeau Responds To Donald Trump's "Canada 51st State", "Governor" Jibes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once again dismissed US President-elect Donald Trump's remarks suggesting Canada could become the 51st state of the United States. Trudeau termed Trump's comments as a distraction tactic.

"That's not gonna happen. Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian. One of the ways we define ourselves most easily is - we are not American," Trudeau said in an interview with CNN. "What I think is happening in this is President Trump, who is a very skilful negotiator, is getting people to be somewhat distracted by that conversation."

Trump recently suggested imposing 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports unless Ottawa enhances border security, a move Trudeau warned would impact both economies. Trudeau said US consumers would bear the brunt of increased prices if such tariffs were implemented.

"Oil and gas and electricity and steel and aluminum and lumber and concrete and everything the American consumers buy from Canada [are] suddenly going to get a lot more expensive if he moves forward on these tariffs," Trudeau said.

Trudeau also referred to Canada's previous use of counter-tariffs during a 2018 trade dispute, targeting American goods like Heinz ketchup, playing cards, bourbon, and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

"But we don't want to do that because it drives up prices for Canadians and it harms our closest trading partner," Trudeau said.

Trump's remarks are the latest in a series of unusual territorial ideas, including tall claims of purchasing Greenland during his first term. The proposal drew sharp rejection from Danish and Greenlandic officials.

"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau had said earlier this week, rejecting Trump's proposal.